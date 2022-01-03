FRANKFORT, KY — "Omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything we have seen to date," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
Last week, 29,955 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky. "That is twice as many cases as there were reported the week prior," Beshear said during a live briefing Monday afternoon in Frankfort. That week, the state had a seven-day average positivity rate of 20.38%.
"We have never seen an escalation of cases, meaning how infectious this virus is, than we are seeing with omicron. We went from being in a relative plateau to the second highest week of reported cases since the start of the pandemic surpassed only by the week of August 30th, when the delta variant was hitting us at its peak," Beshear said.
Monday's positivity rate hit a record high for the state, coming in at 20.72%.
Beshear said the state also hit a one-day record for new cases on Dec. 30, with 6,5441. The state's previous record for new cases came in on Jan. 6, 2021, with 5,742.
The governor said he believes Kentucky will see more cases than that later this week, and that some case reports haven't come in yet because of the long weekend for the New Year's holiday.
In addition to a record number of new case reports, 27 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Dec. 30.
On Dec. 31, Kentucky reported 5,748 new cases and 28 deaths.
On New Year's Day, the state reported 4,359 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.
Sunday, the state reported 2,767 new cases and 24 new deaths. Beshear said that day's case total is likely inaccurate because of a reporting lag caused by the holiday.
Monday, Kentucky reported 4,111 new cases and 15 deaths.
Beshear said there are three things those who test positive for COVID-19 should do at this time:
- Isolate so they don't infect a large number of people. "If you have omicron and you don't isolate, you will infect a ton of people," Beshear said.
- Notify their close contacts. "This thing spreads so fast. You need to pick up the phone and call everybody you have been around recently," Beshear said.
- Contact their health care provider if they need medical care. "Obviously don't call the emergency room if you're fine, but your regular doctor that you see, if you test positive, I would at least give a call to so that they can monitor you and so that they are aware," he said.
The governor said 82% or more of all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are currently among unvaccinated people. Beshear again encouraged people to get vaccinated and to get their booster dose once enough time has passed after their initial vaccine series.
"Vaccines are still incredible. Boosters keep them incredible, in terms of protecting you. So, everyone who got their vaccine more than six months ago, you really need to get your booster, especially now," Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also encouraged people to roll up their sleeve and get their shots.
"Those vaccines are just so important, because the vaccines do work against omicron and the evidence still supports that they're keeping people out of the hospital and out of the ICU," Stack said.
Stack emphasized how highly contagious the virus is, and encouraged people to once again don their masks as another step to help prevent its spread.
"This viruses like measles. Measles is the most contagious known viral infection on the planet Earth for a very long time, and the only comparison that we can make for omicron that seems even remotely apropos is that it's like measles," Stack said, "So folks, I urge you if you're running a school, require masks when they come back to school after this New Year's break. Use the test to stay program. And please, we're going to keep our regular guidance up that we had before, because if you use test to stay plus masks, no kid needs to miss school unless they actually have an infection. And then they shouldn't be in school, because we can't afford to have COVID spreading around other folks."
To date, Kentucky has had 879,057 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,234 deaths.