PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the coronavirus surge continues in Kentucky.
The governor reported 2,700 new cases Wednesday — a new one-day high — as well as the highest positivity rate ever reported in the state at 8.12%.
In a news release, Beshear also reported 14 new virus-related deaths. the lives lost include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.
To date, Kentucky has had 127,344 COVID-19 cases, including 1,604 deaths.
Among the active cases being monitored across the state, 1,274 people are hospitalized with the illness, including 297 people in intensive care units and 151 people on ventilators.
"This entire state is in danger," Beshear said in a statement. "COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community."
As of last Thursday, 80 of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone, meaning the virus incidence rate is at a critical level.
The state's recommendations for red zone counties are:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
Download the document below to read through the state's recommendations for schools.
In his news release on Veterans Day, Beshear also thanked veterans for their service to the United States and to Kentucky. "We are deeply, deeply grateful," Beshear said.