GILBERTSVILLE, KY — One of the newer regional COVID-19 vaccination sites in west Kentucky is accepting walk-in visits this week.
The Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center vaccination site says anyone aged 16 and older can come to the site from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. this week, and get vaccinated without an appointment.
The clinic coordinator says the site opened up to walk-in visits because it has plenty of open appointment times available.
The convention center is located at 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville. The vaccination clinic is open seven days a week.
If you still want to schedule an appointment, you can do so by visiting kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679.
