MAYFIELD, KY — Monday was the first day back open for Kentucky day care facilities. While parents say it's a relief, day care centers are having to adjust to new safety guidelines.
Elizabeth Buck picked up her little ones from KY Kids preschool in Mayfield Monday afternoon. She's glad to have child care options again. "I haven't worked in almost three months," Buck said. " I'm a single mom of four kids, and I just absolutely could not work."
Buck said having to take care of her kids at home put a strain on her finances. She wishes a plan had been in place earlier to safely keep day cares open.
"I think that there should have been or could have been some sort of halfway," Buck said. " You know, meet me in the middle. Let's see what we can work. Only maybe mandated workers, could you know, send their kids."
Visitors aren't allowed inside, including parents, so KY Kids shared a video with Local 6. The business says kids are washing their hands more often. Staff are taking temperatures and limiting sharing toys. Only 10 kids are allowed per classroom.
Day care director Wendy Walker said closing affected them financially — and emotionally.
"I feel like it was a little harsh to tell us that we can't open, and talk about being hard — to have to tell parents, 'I'm sorry. I can only take 10 kids,'" Walker said.
At Kids Kare Too in Reidland, director Shanea Pouliot said she doesn't mind the restrictions. She hopes kids feel comfortable with them.
"They get used to being around people with masks," Pouliot said. "And they practice all these safety precautions. Then when we get back, that they still keep up with most of the things they're following."
Walker is just glad to see her students again. And Buck is happy child care isn't an issue.
Monday was also a special day for Buck. She's been fostering two little girls. Monday, they're celebrating their official adoption.
Plus, stable child care is one less thing she has to worry about.
Walker said staff are wearing masks. She said parents wait outside to pick up and drop off their children.