The Kentucky Department of Education provided a virtual tribute to the class of 2020 Saturday evening.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman hosted the tribute while a slide show of pictures played. Other guest speakers gave words of encouragement and hope — including Gov. Andy Beshear.
"I think about what you've been through and how it's going to mold you going forward, and if we can take the very best of those lessons, I think you, our graduates, this year, are going be the leaders that mold our world in amazing directions," Beshear said.
During the tribute, more than 1,500 photographs of graduating Kentucky seniors were featured. The photos were submitted to KDE by superintendents and high school principals across the state.
The event also featured addresses from elected and appointed education leaders from across the commonwealth, and musical performances from Kentucky artists J.D. Shelburne, Linkin Bridge and the Kentucky State University Choir.
If you missed "Kentucky's Virtual Tribute to the Class of 2020," you can watch the recording of the event in the video below.