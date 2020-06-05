FRANKFORT, KY— Eight new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, including an 86-year-old woman from Graves County.
Kentucky has now seen 466 deaths from the novel coronavirus, including a third health care worker. She worked at a long-term care facility.
"We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story," Beshear said. "Let’s make sure that we remember not only the seriousness of COVID-19, but that we continue to show our compassion to these families.”
The state reported 289 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 10,977. At least 3,316 people in Kentucky have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
Beshear did not hold a briefing on Friday, but one is set to take place on Monday.