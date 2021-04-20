PADUCAH — New guidance in Kentucky loosens capacity restrictions for event spaces that serve more than 1,000 people at a time.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the change on Monday. Events with more than 1,000 people in a single room or space are limited 50% capacity, and events with 1,000 or fewer people are limited to 60% capacity.
Since March of last year, the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center lost almost $1 million in revenue from room rentals and food and beverage sales. Now operating at 60% capacity, Executive Director Michelle Campbell said sporting events and private events for the fall will be helpful.
"Then, hopefully, the chamber tentatively is scheduled to start doing their breakfasts back in September and their dinners," Campbell said. "So, we're seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. But, it's going to be a slow process to get all that business back."
The industry is projecting a two-year lead time to recover from its losses.
Market House Theatre will continue to operate at 25% capacity because of social distancing rules. Executive Director Michael Cochran is looking forward to getting more seats filled if the states reaches it's vaccination goal.
Beshear has said the state will remove most of capacity restrictions for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 or fewer people once 2.5 million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. As of Tuesday, Beshear said at least 1,672,364 people have gotten at least their first dose.
"It may take a little bit of time seeing more and more people being vaccinated, which allows events like Market House Theatre have more and more people come in," Cochran said. "I think it's a slow process, but it builds on itself."
To help solve the capacity issues, the theater is building an outdoor seating space for the summer and fall seasons. They hope to be back indoors at full capacity by December or January.
Campbell knows that it will still take some time for business conventions to start hosting large events again. Campbell says next year's AQS QuiltWeek will also be a big boost as they recover from the revenue loss.