FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is expanding phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccination plan to include more medical conditions that could put people at increased risk of serious illness from the disease.
Previously, phase 1C included Anyone age 60 or older, all essential workers and anyone age 16 or older with a medical condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says definitely does place them at increased risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack has announced the state will broaden phase 1C to include people who have conditions the CDC says might put them at increased risk. The expansion goes into effect on Monday, May 15.
The list of conditions the CDC says are at increased risk include:
- Cancer.
- Chronic kidney disease.
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
- Down syndrome.
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies.
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant.
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2).
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2).
- Pregnancy.
- Sickle cell disease.
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Conditions the CDC says might be at increased risk that Stack said will be included in phase 1 C include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe).
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain).
- Cystic fibrosis.
- Hypertension or high blood pressure.
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines.
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia.
- Liver disease.
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2).
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues).
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder).
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus.
Stack noted that the CDC does include smokers among those who are at increased risk, but Kentucky will not be adding smoking to the list of phase 1C conditions. But, all other conditions will be included.
The public health commissioner said, as they are able, vaccine providers should continue to prioritize people who are ages 60 and older, who face a higher risk of death from COVID-19. Local health departments will also address vulnerable populations in the communities they serve, Stack said. Vaccine sites are still urged to use 90% or more of all doses they receive within seven days of receiving them.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said 910,353 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
COVID-19 report
Providing his update on the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth Thursday, Beshear said 1,211 new COVID-19 cases were reported, as well as 37 new virus-related deaths.
Beshear said 213 of the new cases reported are from corrections facilities. The governor said J. Michael Brown, secretary for the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, will provide a report on those cases on Monday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results rose slightly Thursday, coming in at 3.95%.
To date, Kentucky has had 414,131 COVID-19 cases, including 4,921 deaths.