FRANKFORT, KY -- Monday, September 28 was the first day Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended in-person classes resume and as a result, the COVID-19 reporting link for schools is now live and available.
"The reason this information is so critical is because it is about our communities. Our parents and caregivers, they deserve to know. They deserve to know this information, they deserve to know how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting not just the greater community, but specifically the school building they send their children to everyday," Lieutenant Governor, Jacqueline Coleman said.
Schools are expected to self report their COVID-19 cases.
The dashboard for the COVID-19 school data site is updated daily. Anything reported over the weekend will be included in the Monday reports. The data will be one reporting day behind.
The COVID-19 school reporting dashboard can be found here.
Beshear says since the return to school, people across the state have become more "casual" about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The virus is here and it waits for us to get casual," Beshear said
The state has seen a bit of an increase in new COVID-19 cases as of late.
Kentucky saw 458 new cases of COVID-19.
The state's total of COVID-19 sits at 66,939.