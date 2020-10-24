FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, and the state's positivity rate for coronavirus test results is 5.63%.
This is the first COVID-19 update the governor has released since being quarantined. The governor and his family have been quarantined since a member of his security team tested positive for the virus.
In a release Beshear says, “This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said. “We've got to do better, and on Monday we'll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We've got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”
The governor also said this is Kentucky’s highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added.
Beshear expressed excitement to be out of quarantine, but added that today’s COVID-19 report is, “in a word, frightening.”
The governor also reported 8 new virus-related deaths, including a 69-year-old woman from Lee County; a 70-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 71-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 89-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 86-year-old man from Greenup County; an 89-year-old man from Henderson County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 79-year-old man from Harlan.
“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do what it takes to protect your neighbor, to protect their life. That's what we're fighting for now – life and death.”
As of Saturday, 840 people in Kentucky are hospitalized with the illness the virus causes, including 208 in intensive care units and 107 patients on ventilators.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, expressed concerns of COVID-19 fatigue from people in Kentucky.
“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing. As October comes to a close, please be kind to each other and remember that we help each other, and ourselves, when we focus on defeating the virus rather than arguing with each other.”
To date, the state has reported 95,480 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 1,404 deaths, and 17,723 recoveries.
You can watch Beshear's video statement here.