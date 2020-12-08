FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,114 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Tuesday, as well as 20 new virus-related deaths.
Beshear said the number of cases reported Tuesday is greater than desired. But, it is 1,037 fewer new cases than the 4,151 reported on Tuesday of last week. Beshear said that's a sign that case growth appears to be slowing.
The governor also reported 20 new virus-related deaths Tuesday — one day after he held a wreath-laying ceremony in Frankfort in memory of the more than 2,000 Kentucky lives lost because of the novel coronavirus to date.
In Kentucky, 1,760 people are currently hospitalized with the illness the virus causes, including 416 people in intensive care units and 207 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.56% as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the state passed the 3 million mark for the number of COVID-19 tests given.
In total, Kentucky has had 205,668 COVID-19 cases, including 2,102 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 30,358 recovered cases so far, although Beshear has said in months past that the actual number of recovered cases is believed to be much higher.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's full COVID-19 daily summary for Dec. 8. The 10-page document includes more details on cases and deaths by county.