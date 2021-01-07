FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor has proposed a quick infusion of aid into the state's coronavirus-battered economy.
Gov. Andy Beshear offered an ambitious budget plan to lawmakers Thursday evening in his annual State of the Commonwealth speech.
He has proposed down-payments on raising salaries for teachers and boosting funding for public education.
With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Beshear urged the GOP-led legislature to quickly pass a separate virus relief bill. It includes $220 million in aid for small businesses. Beshear also proposed paying raises for state employees, full funding for Medicaid and increased funding to shore up the unemployment insurance system.