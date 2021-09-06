FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Tucked into the pandemic-heavy agenda for a special legislative session is a request to strengthen Kentucky’s negotiating hand in trying to reel in mega-sized economic development projects.
Gov. Andy Beshear says he'll ask the GOP-led legislature to give the state’s recruiting team more flexibility in offering incentives for investment projects topping $2 billion.
The governor said Saturday that Kentucky is pursuing at least five potential projects that big.
“Other states have tools in their toolbox to make offers for those projects that we don’t have,” Beshear said at a news conference. “And so this asks the General Assembly to help us be competitive, but to keep the same spirit we have in our current incentive package.”
The Democratic governor announced Saturday that he’s calling lawmakers back to the statehouse for a special session that begins Tuesday.
The session will be dominated by coronavirus-related issues.