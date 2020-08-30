FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says the past week has been Kentucky's "single largest week ever for new cases of COVID-19," announcing 462 additional cases on Sunday.
Beshear said 4,503 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past week, bringing the states total number of cases to date to 48,032.
"That means we have to do better," Beshear said in a video message shared to social media Sunday afternoon. "With this number of cases, we see more people hospitalized, we see, sadly, more people being lost. So please wear your mask. Please make good decisions. This is a time where this virus is spreading very aggressively."
Beshear's office says 79 of the new cases reported Sunday are people ages 18 and younger, including 13 kids ages 5 and younger.
"That's a lot of school-age kids," Beshear said. "So please be careful."
The youngest new case reported Sunday is a 2-month-old baby.
Beshear said nine new coronavirus-related deaths were reported to the state Sunday, including an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County, an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 66-year-old woman from Russell County, a 71-year-old man from Green County, an 83-year-old man from Harlan County, a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County and an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County.
The Calloway County Health Department reported the west Kentucky county's seventh death connected to the virus on Friday. Stephanie Hays with the Calloway County Health Department tells Local 6 the case the governor announced Sunday is one of the cases the local health department already reported to the public — meaning the total number of deaths in Calloway County remains at seven. State numbers do, at times, trail behind local health departments' reports.
To date, state health officials say 930 Kentuckians have lost their lives because of COVID-19.
"Please, this being the single highest week, do your best," Beshear said, encouraging mask wearing and social distancing to avoid spreading the virus. "We can't be tired. We can't give up. We've gotta' bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people that we love."
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's full, eight-page COVID-19 daily report for Aug. 30.