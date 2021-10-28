FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says persuading people to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster will play a key role in beating the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that boosters are the most critical thing aside from getting more people vaccinated. But the state will have some ground to make up in its vaccination numbers.
The governor said some of the COVID-19 vaccine data for Kentucky was counted twice in the federal vaccine database. As a result, he says the percentage of Kentuckians who have received at least a first dose will drop to 56% or 57%, down from 62%.