FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed two bills the State Senate passed during the special session on masks mandates. But, the Senate swiftly voted to override both the governor's veto of a bill on school mask mandates, and his veto of a bill to prohibit future statewide mask mandates.
Lexington NBC affiliate LEX18 reports that the governor vetoed Senate Bill 1, which would void the Kentucky Department of Education's school mask mandate. Beshear also vetoed Senate Bill 2, which would prohibit any future statewide mask mandates and nursing home visitor bans through 2023. But, the Senate quickly voted to override both vetoes.
Earlier Thursday night, the Kentucky Edducation Association released the following statement about SB 1:
“The provisions of SB 1 didn’t adequately address the health and safety of Kentucky’s educators and students. Superintendents and local boards of education now have five days to decide what they are willing to do to keep their employees and students safe. Let us hope that they make decisions based on facts and not emotion. Educators are worried for themselves and their students and stand ready to work with local school districts to keep our students and communities healthy.”
LEX18 reporter Mike Valente also reports that the governor has signed Senate Bills 3 and 5.
Senate Bill 3 addresses the appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to address pandemic-related needs.
Senate Bill 5 appropriates $410 million to offer forgivable loans for economic development projects. The Courier Journal reports that the bill aims to help lure a potential $2 billion economic development project to Hardin County. Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports that Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Hardin County isn’t the only place the bill could benefit. He said there's “one, maybe more than one, significant development ... that you could see from the moon, and if we do not succeed in landing one of these projects, none of this money will be spent.”