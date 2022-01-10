FRANKFORT, KY — Last week, Kentucky reported more new COVID-19 cases than in any one-week period so far in the pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky had 52,603 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9.
The previous record was held by the week of Aug. 30 to Sep. 5 in 2021, with 30,680 cases reported.
Over the past three days, Kentucky has had 17,034 new cases, and 67 additional deaths were reported.
Beshear said Kentucky reported 6,750 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Saturday, followed by 5,235 cases and 21 deaths Sunday and 5,049 cases and 14 deaths Monday.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 26.33%, meaning more than 1 in 4 people getting tested are testing positive for the virus.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said at this point it's likely that 95% to 100% of call COVID-19 cases are caused by the omicron variant.
Beshear said this is one of the most contagious viruses seen in the past 100 years. He said while the omicron variant is believed to generally cause less serious illness than delta, it could still cause major harmful impacts for hospitals because of the large number of cases it's causing.
The governor said COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 17% over the past seven days, and 33 out of 96 hospitals in the state are reporting critical staffing shortages.
To help, Beshear said he is mobilizing more Kentucky National Guard members to assist hospitals.
Stack said the omicron variant is setting new record highs on a nearly daily basis, and when it comes to the COVID-19 curve, omicron is causing a nearly vertical case spike.
However, Stack said Kentuckians are not powerless in the fight against the COVID-19 variant. He listed the following steps people should take to help flatten the curve and prevent hospitals from becoming overrun:
- Do not go to the emergency room just to get a COVID-19 test, Stack advised. He said those who are sick but cannot get access to tests should stay home until they feel better. Those who believe they need medical care should call their personal physicians.
- If you think you have COVID-19 and you are able to get tested, do get tested.
- If you are sick, stay home until you feel better. Stack said that advice goes for people who have COVID-19 and those who are experiencing other illnesses.
- Get vaccinated if you are not yet, and get your booster dose once you are eligible for it.
- Wear a well-fitting mask at all times while indoors in public places, including in workplaces and in schools.
When it comes to school guidelines, Stack said the Kentucky Department for Public Health has revised its recommendations for schools to encourage universal masking, which he said is essential in the fight against the omicron variant. Stack said schools that require universal masking do not have to carry out contact tracing for at-school COVID-19 exposures. He said there is no need to quarantine for at-school exposures at schools that require all adults and students to mask up.
Regarding vaccinations across the state, Beshear said 11,672 Kentuckians received their first vaccine dose over the past weekend, and 7,122 people got their second dose. Additionally, Beshear said 23,283 Kentuckians got their booster dose over the weekend.
To date, 2,807,380 Kentuckians have gotten at least one vaccine dose. So far, 67% of people ages 5 and up in the state have gotten at least one dose.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 932,552 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,425 deaths.