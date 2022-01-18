FRANKFORT, KY — Last week, Kentucky reported 72,165 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. The current surge spurred on by the highly contagious omicron variant has pushed the state's case total ever higher, and as of Tuesday, Kentucky has had more than 1 million cases since testing began.
The ongoing surge has resulted in more cases than any previous surge in Kentucky, Beshear said, with more than double the case records seen during the delta variant surge.
In the past five days along, Kentucky reported 52,504 new COVID-19 cases.
That includes 13,492 cases on Friday, 14,896 on Saturday (a new single-day record for the state), 9,730 on Sunday, 6,644 on Monday and 8,742 on Tuesday.
Kentucky has also reported dozens of additional virus-related deaths over the past several days. Friday, 35 deaths were reported, including a 28-year-old man from Calloway County. Saturday, 39 deaths were reported, followed by 23 on Sunday, 18 on Monday and 16 on Tuesday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is once again at a record high at 30.25%, meaning nearly 1 out of every 3 people is testing positive.
Beshear said while it does appear that the omicron variant is less likely to cause serious illness or death, it is infecting such a large number of people that it is still resulting in a spike in hospitalizations. It's also affecting hospitals' staffing capacity.
Currently, 2,200 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 431 in intensive care units at 244 on ventilators.
But Kentuckians are not helpless when it comes to keeping themselves and their loved ones out of hospitals with COVID-19. Beshear said nearly 85% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated people. Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said vaccines are highly affecting in preventing severe illness from COVID-19, and he again urged the public to get vaccinated, and for those who are vaccinated to get their booster dose when they are eligible for it.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,014,703 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,614 deaths.