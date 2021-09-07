FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky has reported 13,005 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, as well as 60 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Saturday, the state had 4,732 new cases and 29 deaths. Sunday, 3,376 new cases and 17 deaths were reported. Monday, the state had 2,541 new cases and nine deaths.
On Tuesday, 2,356 new cases were reported, along with five new virus-related deaths.
Those numbers came after Kentucky reported two weeks in a row with record case numbers, Beshear said. Last week set a new record for the state.
"We just got finished with our highest week ever of COVID with over 30,000 cases, a number that most of us never thought that we would reach," the governor said. "And again it's tragedy that we have that many cases at a time when it's preventable."
The state's positivity rate has also been increasing over the past several days. As of Tuesday, the rate stands at 13.74%. Monday, that rate was 13.49%, up from 13.37% on Sunday, 13.27% on Saturday and 13.17% on Friday.
And, as of Tuesday, 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone, meaning those communities are seeing high COVID-19 transmission. The only county not in the red zone, Clinton County, is in the orange zone — meaning that the virus is spreading at a substantial rate.
As of Tuesday, 2,353 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 661 in intensive care units and 433 on ventilators.
Beshear said on any given day, about two-thirds of Kentucky hospitals are currently facing critical staffing shortages. COVID-19 is also affecting ICU bed availability. "If we have one bad day, we could very quickly run out," Beshear said.
The governor said the reason Kentucky is not currently out of ICU beds is because of the heroic work being done by health care professionals.
Beshear said if Kentuckians want to end the pandemic, more people need to get vaccinated. He said data from August showed the number of cases among unvaccinated individuals was six times higher than the number of cases among vaccinated individuals.
So far, 2,5,67,645 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Beshear said 17,187 people got their first vaccine dose over the weekend — a number he said was lower than desired. He said vaccination rates need to be much higher to stop the delta variant and other COVID-19 strains.
“To stop delta, to finally end this thing, we need to be well, well, well above 60% in every county," Beshear said.
Three more counties have reached at least 50% vaccination: Marshall, Shelby and Hancock. Beshear commended those counties for getting more people vaccinated, saying" "Keep it up! Keep pushing."
Graves County is one of six Kentucky counties that just surpassed 40% vaccination, Beshear said.
“What this tells me is we’ve got a lot of health care professionals out there still hustling, still working really, really hard. And to them, I would say keep it up," Beshear said. "And to others I would say please, please, please get vaccinated.”
To date, Kentucky has had 605,468 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,905 virus-related deaths.