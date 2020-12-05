LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest hospital system announced on Friday that a trial run for ordering and receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine was successful.
University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington was chosen by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department for Public Health for a distribution readiness test for Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
While the mock run was fairly simple — an order was placed, and empty boxes were received — it was crucial to gauging the time between order and arrival, and to showing that the vaccine container could be kept at the necessary ultra-cold temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius.
Pending emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, UK HealthCare Chief Pharmacist Philip Almeter said, “we anticipate that it’ll either be the 14th or 15th when we would be able to start vaccinating.”
Kentucky is slated to receive just over 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid December, with the bulk going to nursing home staff and residents. The remaining 12,675 doses will be distributed among 11 hospitals in the state — including Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
