FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A prominent Kentucky infectious disease specialist has died after a nearly four-month battle against COVID-19.
Dr. Rebecca Shadowen tested positive for the virus May 13. Med Center Health in Bowling Green says Shadowen died Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday urged people to follow her advice and “wear a mask in her honor.”
"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, a front line hero who worked tirelessly to protect the lives of others. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues," Beshear said in a Facebook post. "Please, follow Dr. Shadowen’s advice – wear a mask in her honor."
Connie Smith, president and CEO of Med Center Health, says Shadowen will be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the best patient care. Before contracting the virus, Shadowen led Med Center Health’s work in National Institute of Health trials of patients’ treatment for the virus.
"There are really no words to describe the pain felt by her family, physician colleagues and Med Center Health teammates," Smith said in a statement published on the Med Center Health website. "Dr. Shadowen will forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best care for our patients and community. She was a dear friend to many."