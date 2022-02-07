FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday unveiled a fund backed by federal dollars to help prevent foreclosure for homeowners affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, qualified homeowners can apply for up to $35,000 in assistance through the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund, Beshear said during a briefing Monday afternoon. The fund is backed by $85.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The funds can be used for delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance, homeowners’ association fees and utility costs, the governor said. For those who are approved, the money will be paid directly to mortgage servicers, utility companies, property tax administrators, insurance agencies and homeowners associations.
"We're thankful for these federal funds that finally came through with the guidance we need, and we want to get these dollars out there to homeowners," Beshear said. "We want to make sure that we help as many of you out there as possible, so if you're behind on your mortgage because of COVID-19, behind on your property taxes, behind on homeowner's or flood insurance, homeowner's association fees or utility costs, this is a great way to catch up."
The governor's office says a counselor will be assigned to each person who applies for assistance through the program to guide them through the submission process, including the documentation needed and answering the applicant's questions. Homeowners seeking mortgage assistance are also advised to contact their mortgage servicer to weigh their options regarding the best long-term solution, the governor's office says.
In a news release about the program, the governor's office says applicants must meet the following requirements:
They must be able to document a financial hardship endured after Jan. 21, 2020, because of COVID-19.
The home for which they need assistance must be their primary residence, and they must have lived their during the time they experienced the hardship.
They must have an income at or below 150% of the area median income (Click here for a chart where homeowners can find the income limit for their county).
Applicants must also provide documentation to verify their income, such as pay stubs, W2s, 1099s, 2019 tax filings or verification from an employer. Additionally, they must provide home valuation information, such as tax assessments, appraisals or asset statements.
Homeowners can apply by visiting teamkyhaf.ky.gov. For more information about the program, visit protectmykyhome.org.
For renters, the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is still available to help with rent and utility payments. For more information about that program, visit teamkyhherf.ky.gov.
Download the document below for more information from the state about the Homeowner Assistance Fund.