FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he has been released from quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
In a Twitter post on Sunday, Republican state Sen. Max Wise said he was notified by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that he met the criteria to be released.
Wise announced last week that he had gotten tested after experiencing “very mild symptoms.”
The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He has been a state senator since 2015.