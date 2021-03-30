FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Tuesday to pass a bill to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
The bill advanced Tuesday as lawmakers hurried to finish work before ending this year’s session. The revamped liability protection measure cleared the House in a 70-27 vote, then passed in the Senate in a 24-14 vote. The bill now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear. Both chambers are mindful that they won’t have a chance to override any gubernatorial vetoes of bills passed in the final two days of the session.
Republican Rep. C. Ed Massey said the bill aims to offer pandemic-related protections without creating blanket immunity from civil liability. The protections wouldn’t apply if businesses engaged in practices deemed as grossly negligent or as willful or intentional misconduct, he said.
The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals being considered on the final day of the 30-day legislative session.
