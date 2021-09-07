FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican lawmakers have taken initial steps to block statewide mask mandates.
They showed their preference for local decision-making on the masking issue as they reconvened Tuesday for a special session.
GOP lawmakers acted quickly to assert their new dominance in shaping the state's response to COVID-19.
A Senate panel advanced a measure to nullify the state school board's requirement that anyone in a public K-12 school wear a mask. The bill would leave masking decisions up to local school boards.
A House panel advanced another bill to prevent the governor from issuing any new statewide orders requiring mask wearing.
