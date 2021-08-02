FRANKFORT, KY — Universal masking will be required in all state-run health care facilities in Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced during a briefing with Gov. Andy Beshear.
The mask mandate includes veterans care facilities, as well as facilities under the Department for Behavioral Health, Development and Intellectual Disabilities.
"Now these folks who have served in these facilities and the folks who have served in the congregate care facilities all across the commonwealth, the first thing I want to say is thank you. You have done a valiant job of trying to protect yourself and take care of the folks that you are serving in all these facilities, so thank you. And that's where I want to begin," Friedlander said. "But, we need to do more. We know that COVID has come...We've seen it really attacks in facilities and congregate settings. We know that this is the case. We don't expect anything different. We've had a positive case today in one of our facilities among a staff member who was unvaccinated. So we're going to talk about what we can do to protect not only the folks who work in these facilities, but also all of the residents."
In addition to the mask requirement — which goes into effect Tuesday — Friedlander said anyone who is not vaccinated and who works with the public in state-run facilities should be tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week. Vaccinated individuals will only be tested in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
In a news release sent after the briefing, Beshear's office also announced that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services will require all contractors and state employees working in state-operated health care facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless there is a religious or medical reason that they can't. That requirement follows a recommendation by the Long-Term Care Task Force. Those who are unvaccinated will have to be tested at least twice a week.
Discussing the state of the pandemic in Kentucky, Beshear said the delta COVID-19 variant is still spreading "like wildfire," and Kentucky now has the most cases it's seen since February — a time when the vaccine wasn't readily available to everyone.
Additionally, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has been climbing for 38 days in a row. As of Monday, the positivity rate is 9.77%, markedly higher than the 1.79% reported in June, Beshear noted.
Beshear said vaccine availability is the key difference between the case increase Kentucky is seeing now compared to case increases last year.
"We talked about crushing the curve. At that point we didn't know exactly how we would do it, and we had to take really extreme measures. We don't have to do any of that anymore," Beshear said. "All we have to do is get people vaccinated — a safe, effective vaccine, one that over half of Kentuckians have already taken. And you know what? They're fine. They're better than fine. They're feeling good. They're protected for the most dangerous thing that's hit us in our lifetime. You know, that means half of all the people that you interact with if you're unvaccinated have gotten the vaccine, and they're fine and you will be too. You'll be better than fine. You'll be protected."
However, Beshear said the number of vaccinated individuals in Kentucky is increasing — a change he said offers a glimmer of hope.
"Over the weekend and through today, 22,663 new Kentuckians vaccinated. Let me just give you an idea about the pace of what that means. So, in four weeks last month, we had 81,000-and-change Kentuckians get their first shot of hope. Last week we had 40,791. So, in one week we had almost half of what we had all last month," Beshear said. "That needs to continue, because vaccines are effective against the most deadly form of COVID that we have ever seen that is impacting younger people. that will fill up our hospitals and is entirely avoidable."
So far, 2,319,625 Kentucky residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as five new virus-related deaths.
Currently, 796 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 250 in intensive care units and 98 on ventilators.
Since testing began, the state has had 486,115 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,348.
