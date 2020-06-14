FRANKFORT, KY — While Kentucky students are enjoying summer break right now, they — along with parents, teachers and administrators across the state — face unanswered questions about what the upcoming fall semester will look like because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They may get some answers Monday.
Kentucky schools began closing their doors to in-person instruction in March because of the pandemic, and they remained closed for the rest of the spring semester. Students had to adapt to nontraditional instruction at home, and school districts arranged for meals to be delivered or picked up by students.
As more and more Kentucky businesses that closed their doors because of COVID-19 are allowed to reopen, what will reopening look like for Kentucky's schools?
In a Facebook post Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said officials will release more information about that on Monday.
Beshear said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will join him at his briefing Monday to share details about reopening Kentucky Schools. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Central Time.
Local 6 will bring you the briefing live online, via the WPSD Local 6 app, and on our digital channel 6.3.