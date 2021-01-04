FRANKFORT, KY — Eleven top legislators from across Kentucky were vaccinated against COVID-19 Monday in the state's Capitol Rotunda, including House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy of Paducah.
Additionally, five former Kentucky governors and their spouses were vaccinated in the Capitol Rotunda.
"Public health officials on both the state and national level have advised that getting this vaccination is critical to building public confidence in its safety," Rudy said in a statement Monday. "I am here today to do just that. As availability increases statewide and we enter new phases of the distribution plan, I urge Kentuckians to consider getting vaccinated. President Trump’s efforts through Operation Warp Speed have led to a decisive moment in this pandemic, and now we have a chance to successfully stop the spread of this virus."
Along with Rudy, Gov. Andy Beshear's Office says legislative leaders who were vaccinated Monday included: House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins of Shively, House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham of Frankfort, House Minority Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown, Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens of Greensburg, Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams of Louisville, Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green, Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville, Senate Minority Whip Dennis Parrett of Elizabethtown, and Senate Minority Caucus Chair Reginald Thomas of Lexington.
Former Kentucky governors and their spouses who were vaccinated Monday included Julian Carroll, John Y. Brown Jr., Martha Layne Collins and Bill Collins, Ernie and Glenna Fletcher and Steve and Jane Beshear.
The former governors and their spouses who were vaccinated released the following joint statement Monday:
"We all look forward to the day we can get back out into the Kentucky communities we love so much and gather with our friends and family, but until then, we urge our fellow Kentuckians to wear masks, limit their gatherings and take the vaccine. This vaccine is a medical miracle – the shot of hope Kentuckians and Americans have been looking forward to for almost a year to save lives, reduce the spread of this deadly virus, allow more of our neighbors to return to work and ensure our children and educators can safely return to school. This vaccine is safe, effective and our best hope of defeating COVID. We urge all Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves, take the fight to COVID and do their part to move the commonwealth forward."
All the legislators, former governors and their spouses who were vaccinated in the rotunda Monday received the Moderna vaccine.
Current Gov. Andy Beshear was vaccinated on Dec. 22, as were Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., Speaker Osborne and Senate President Stivers.