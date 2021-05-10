The Kentucky Lottery is offering coupons for free lottery tickets to adults who gets a first or second COVID-19 dose at participating Kroger and Walmart locations.
The lottery says coupons are being made available for 225,000 free Kentucky Cash Ball tickets starting Monday, May 10, 2021. The top prize for the nightly draw game is $225,000.
More than 170 locations across Kentucky are participating in the promotion. The coupons are being offered at all Kentucky Kroger locations that have a pharmacy or Little Clinic and at all Walmart pharmacies in the state that sell lottery tickets.
The promotion, which is open to adults 18 and older, is going on through May 21 or while supplies last. The coupons can be redeemed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer from now to June 1. 2021.
“I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved. Thank you, Kentucky Lottery, Walmart and Kroger, for this fantastic example of Team Kentucky spirit.”
For more details, visit kylottery.com.