LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of the owner and chef of a popular Kentucky barbecue venue who was killed by law enforcement last week says she wants justice for her son.
Odessa Riley addressed reporters Monday outside the Louisville business where David McAtee was fatally shot.
She said McAtee did not shoot first and will get justice.
Attorney Steve Romines said city and police officials should apologize and release all evidence publicly.
Police and National Guard soldiers were dispersing a crowd near McAtee’s eatery when police say they returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.