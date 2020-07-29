LEXINGTON, KY -- Kentucky's unemployment system has experienced another data breach.
WKYT is reporting the person who reported the breach said they could see the personal information of people filling unemployment claims.
This is the second time the system has been breached in the last several months.
The state continues to deal with a record number of people filing unemployment claims.
The Labor Department says they are unaware of anyone being financially harmed by the breach.
We have reached out to the Labor Department and the governor's office for comment but have not heard back.