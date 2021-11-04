FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say the state will have ample supplies of COVID-19 vaccine for younger children within weeks.
But they say parents might have to be patient at the outset as kid-sized doses start going into arms.
Health officials have hailed shots for children ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough as the country enters a new phase in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear says his young daughter will get the vaccine soon. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, stressed Thursday that the vaccines are safe for children.