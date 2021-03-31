FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is again moving up its timetable on expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Gov. Beshear said the state will expand eligibility to everyone 16 and up starting Monday.
Beshear previously said the state would expand into that group by April 12. But during a briefing Wednesday, he said the state will allow vaccinations for that group by next Monday, which is April 5.
The governor said some other states are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among younger people, and expanding eligibility will help protect more Kentuckians who are approved by the Food and Drug Administration to receive the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older.
Vaccination appointments
Highlighting some vaccine clinics with available appointments, Beshear again encouraged people in our region to sign up at the Kentucky Dam Village regional vaccine site.
Kentucky Dam Village is already open to all Kentuckians ages 16 and up, and the clinic has been accepting walk-ins because it has so many available doses.
MORE DETAILS: Local vaccination sites facing challenges to fill up appointment slots
The governor also announced that Kentucky will soon open its largest drive-thru vaccine site. The site will be at University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium. Vaccinations at the site will begin on April 12, and Kentuckians can start signing up for appointments there immediately by visiting UofLHealth.org or calling 502-681-1435. The site aims to vaccinate 4,000 people each day.
Multiple vaccination providers are available in the Local 6 area. In addition to the Kentucky Dam Village site, other regional sites in our area include Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, Murray State University's CFSB Center, Crittenden Community Hospital, Caldwell Medical Center, the Bruce Center in Christian County and Trigg County Hospital. Local 6 departments are also administering vaccines, as are numerous pharmacies.
MORE DETAILS: COVID-19 vaccine guide
For those searching for the nearest provider to them with available appointments, the state provides an updated list of locations with open appointments at govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map.
So far, 1,352,477 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Beshear said 70% of the state's 70-plus population has been vaccinated.
But, the governor said the state is not "out of the woods" yet. Less than 50% of the state's total adult population has been vaccinated. Far more people will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
Prison outbreaks and vaccinations
In the wake of major outbreaks in two state prisons — both in Lyon County — Beshear said the Kentucky Department of Corrections is getting more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with allocations expected to arrive at prisons on either April 2 or April 5, depending on whether shipping is delayed. The governor said all interested inmates will get their COVID-19 shot as soon as next week — except for at the two Lyon County prisons.
Outbreaks at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville and the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex in Fredonia sent Lyon County's case count soaring in recent weeks. Those outbreaks prompted questions regarding when inmates will be vaccinated.
While the latest numbers from the Kentucky Department of Corrections show current cases have decreased in both facilities, Beshear said both facilities are continuing to recover from their respective outbreaks. But, Beshear said, vaccines will be administered at both Lyon County prisons once it is safe to do so.
COVID-19 update
Giving Wednesday's COVID-19 report, Beshear said Kentucky has 815 new cases and 25 additional deaths.
Twenty-two of those deaths were reported to the state by local health departments, and three were uncovered by the state's death certificate auditing process.
The governor said 35 more people are hospitalized with the illness, 19 more people are in intensive care units with it and 11 more are on ventilators. That brings the number of people currently hospitalized in Kentucky to 413, including 110 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.
As of Wednesday, Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results 2.96%.
To date, Kentucky has had 426,876 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,090 deaths.
Giving an update on known variant cases across the state, Beshear said the number of United Kingdom variant cases in Kentucky has risen to 66. Among them are one person from Calloway County, one person from Christian County, one person from Graves County and one person from Marshall County.