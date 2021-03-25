FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 40 and older starting Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
That's phase 2 of the state's vaccine plan. The Kentucky is currently in phase 1C, which first included all adults age 60 and older, but was expanded last week to include to all adults age 50 and older. Phase 1C also includes all essential workers and anyone age 16 or older with a medical or behavioral health condition that does or could place them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All previous phases will remain eligible for vaccination when the state moves into phase 2 on Monday. Higher risk individuals, such as older adults, are still to be prioritized first, but vaccine providers will be able to move down the priority list when appointments are available to get more Kentuckians vaccinated.
Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccine phases
|Phase
|Eligibility
|1A
|Residents and staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care personnel
|1B
|First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school employees, child care workers
|1C
|Anyone age 50 or older, anyone age 16 or older with a medical or behavioral health condition placing them at risk from the illness as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all other essential workers
|2
|Anyone age 40 or older
|3
|Anyone age 16 or older
|4
|Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group.
Beshear said 1.25 million first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, meaning more than 36% of adults in the state have been at least partially vaccinated. Two of the three Food and Drug Administration approved vaccines — the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine — require two doses for full vaccination. The third, which is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is a one-dose vaccination. Beshear, Kentucky public health officials and federal public health experts recommend individuals get whichever vaccination is available to them first, because all three are considered to be highly effective in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and reducing serious illness and death from COVID-19.
Announcing the eligibility expansion during a briefing Thursday afternoon, Beshear also reminded the public that the recently opened regional vaccination site at Kentucky Dam Village has almost 2,000 vaccine appointments available over the next week or two. Beshear encouraged anyone who lives in the region surrounding the site, which is in Gilbertsville, and is eligible for the vaccine to make an appointment there.
As Local 6 reported Wednesday, the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center regional vaccination site is ahead of the state when it comes to opening eligibility. The site is accepting appointments to anyone age 16 or older. To make an appointment, visit kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679. The convention center is located at 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville.
With more than 500 vaccine locations across Kentucky, it can be overwhelming for individuals to find a location with available appointments. Beshear said the state has added a "Current Vaccine Openings" button to its vaccine map website, which you can visit by clicking here. Clicking that button takes users to a list of locations across the state with available appointments, as well as information on how to make an appointment. Beshear said that list will be regularly updated by the state.
Beshear said appointments are also available at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.
The governor also announced three new vaccination sites: Casey County Hospital in Liberty, Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville and Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg.
Click here for more information on vaccine locations in the Local 6 area.
COVID-19 report
Beshear reported 726 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday, and said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 2.92%.
The governor said 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported to the state by local health departments, and 88 additional deaths were reported through the state's auditing process.
Beshear noted that there were no new COVID-19 cases from long-term care facilities Thursday, and only four new cases among staff. Three of the deaths reported Thursday were from long-term care. The governor said the continued decrease in new cases from those facilities shows that COVID-19 vaccines work. Those facilities were among the first in Kentucky to receive the vaccine.