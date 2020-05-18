FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to ramp up contact tracing in Kentucky. The goal is to contain coronavirus cases as the state's economy gradually reopens.
The governor on Monday announced the hiring of veteran health care industry executive Mark Carter as an executive adviser to lead the contact tracing program. Contact tracing is the process of tracking down people in close contact with those testing positive for coronavirus.
Beshear said the effort’s success will depend on Kentuckians’ participation when contacted. He says information provided will be confidential. Beshear reported 260 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky the past two days.
The governor said Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will work closely with Carter. Stack said the state will hire about 700 people as part of the contact tracing effort.
In a news release, the governor's office said $112 million in CARES Act funding for additional contact tracing staffing is effective through Dec. 31, 2020.
State officials continue to emphasize testing to combat the virus as well.
The governor encouraged people in west Kentucky to sign up to be tested for free at a new site in Graves County that will be available May 19-21.
"There is a huge amount of testing available. The kits are there. The people are ready, so let's make sure in western Kentucky, in either the Ohio County or the Graves County area, we get signed up. The way that we're able to move these sites around to different parts of Kentucky only works if we have people come through and get tested. Testing and (contact) tracing is what makes us safe as we're reopening," the governor said.
Additionally, Stack said COVID-19 testing will be carried out at 23 long-term care facilities this week. “All major providers are on board,” Stack said. “Norton will be doing onsite testing at two facilities this week, and over the next two days 1,901 staff and 1,637 residents for a total of 3,538 tests will be completed.”
For more from the governor's Monday briefing, or to watch the briefing in full, click here.