FRANKFORT, KY — Four-hundred Kentuckians have died in the COVID-19 pandemic, after Gov. Andy Beshear reported six new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Wednesday.
"I never thought as governor I'd stand up and talk about losing 400 people to something that I and we are battling," Beshear said.
The governor said 399 of the state's COVID-19 deaths are laboratory confirmed, and one is classified as "probable."
Beshear also reported 127 new cases of the illness Wednesday, bringing the state's case total to 9,077 so far.
Of those cases, the governor said 3,124 people have recovered.