FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported a record 83,159 new COVID-19 cases last week, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced Monday.
Stack took on the COVID-19 portion of Gov. Andy Beshear's weekly briefing on the pandemic Monday. Beshear joined the live briefing from the governor's mansion, providing an update on western Kentucky tornado relief. Beshear virtually attended the briefing from home because his 12-year-old son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19. Beshear said Will has had his COVID-19 vaccines and booster shot, and is "generally asymptomatic."
“In fact, he is shooting basketball right now, by himself," Beshear said. "The vaccines and booster truly protected him.”
So far, the governor said the rest of his family has tested negative. Beshear said he was tested twice on Monday, and he will continue to be tested daily and follow guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Giving an update on COVID-19, Stack said Kentucky has reported 29,351 new COVID-19 cases in the past three days, along with 76 additional virus-related deaths.
That includes 13,797 cases and 29 deaths on Saturday, 11,648 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday and 3,912 cases and 22 deaths on Monday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 33.06% as of Monday.
Currently, 2,326 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 440 in intensive care units and 257 on ventilators.
The 83,159 COVID-19 cases reported last week includes the one-day record of 16,130 reported last Friday.
Those numbers to not include at-home tests, the results of which are not reported to the state.
"We know there's a lot more home-based testing, at-home testing that's not reported to us," Stack said. "So, hopefully, people are making good use of that and acting on those results to keep themselves and others safe by isolating at home if they test positive."
Stack said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is not filling hospitals proportionally to the same extent that the delta variant did.
"That's probably because the disease is both more mild and also because there are people who are vaccinated now, a lot more vaccinated since the delta surge," Stack said. "And then the prior infections probably have some protective value as well. And the combination of this has helped. But still, that means we've got over 2,300 people in the hospital filling up a huge part of our hospital capacity specifically with COVID patients."
But, Stack said omicron is affecting health care workers, which in turn affects hospital capacity.
"We're running out of health care workers. And so, there's a lot of beds in hospitals, and there's a lot of ventilators and a lot of other equipment, but not a lot of people to operate all this stuff. And as a more-than-20-year practicing emergency physician, let me just assure you, you need the people. The machines don't do any good without the people," Stack said.
Stack said hospitals are strained because of short staffing and people who have left the field altogether, but that's far from the only strain medical professionals face.
"These health care workers — in addition to having a lot fewer of them available because a number of people have left their professions due to the strain and the distress and the short staffing that they face on a regular basis — they're also traumatized in a different way, because they are seeing death at a frequency and regularity which is really unprecedented in any of our modern living histories," Stack said. "It's, you have to go to a battlefield circumstance to get something comparable to the rate of death that they face on a regular basis in the hospital. And that takes a toll. It's a PTSD of a different sort. And so it's really, really hard on these health care workers and a real concern for ultimately the sustainability the health care system."
Stack again said there are ways Kentuckians can help hospitals and health care workers: get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks in public spaces, stay home when ill, cover coughs and practice good hand hygiene. Stack also reminded Kentuckians not to go to the emergency room just to get a COVID-19 test. Stack said people who are experiencing medical emergencies should go to the emergency room, but those who are not should avoid it.
Stack said those who have mild to moderate illness should stay home until they feel better, and those who are sick enough to require medical advice should contact their doctor's office first.