FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 20 new virus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 5.05%, up slightly from Monday's rate of 5.03%.
The new cases KDPH reported Tuesday include 317 children and teens ages 18 and younger. In a social media post, Gov. Andy Beshear said the newly reported deaths include a Kentuckian who was just 41 years old.
KDPH reports 776 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness Tuesday, including 239 in intensive care units and 133 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 746,588 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,834 deaths.
A data duplication error from a major pharmacy chain means Kentucky's tally for COVID-19 vaccinations recently dipped. As of Tuesday, 2,559,100 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Before the pharmacy chain's errors were caught, Kentucky was reporting vaccination numbers above 2.7 million.
Public health experts continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect against serious illness.
On Monday, Beshear urged all eligible Kentuckians to get COVID-19 booster shots once enough time has passed after their initial vaccine series. “The vaccines work. It’s just you need a booster for the vaccines to continue to work at the level that we need them to," Beshear said. The governor said he believes 80% to 90% of Kentuckians are eligible for the booster doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are eligible for a vaccine booster include:
- Anyone age 18 or older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after their initial vaccine dose.
- Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines can receive a booster at least six months after their second dose if:
- They are 65 or older.
- They are 18 or older and live in a long-term care facility.
- They are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition.
- They are 18 or older and work or live in a high-risk setting.