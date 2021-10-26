FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The cases include 421 children and teens age 18 and younger. This, as federal regulators moved one step closer to approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11. A Food and Drug Administration Advisory panel endorsed the child-size doses Tuesday. The FDA is expected to make a decision in the coming days, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to make a decision on the shots next week.
So far, 2,781,063 Kentuckians age 12 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose. That includes 108,498 ages 12 to 15 and 59,313 ages 16 to 17.
Tuesday's COVID-19 report from KDPH also included 25 new virus-related deaths. In a social media post, Gov. Andy Beshear said the lives lost include a Kentuckian who was just 40 years old.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results continued to decline Tuesday, coming in at 5.66% — a slight decrease from Monday's report of 5.84%.
Kentucky overall incidence rate is now in the orange zone, after weeks in the red zone. As of Tuesday, the state's overall incidence rate is 23.98 average daily cases per 100,000 people, based on data from the past seven days.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized with the illness has also decreased. Tuesday, KDPH reports 893 COVID hospitalizations, down from 919 on Monday. Tuesday's hospitalizations include 266 people in intensive care units and 148 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 738,190 COVID-19 cases, including 9,665 deaths.
