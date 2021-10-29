FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,623 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 49 virus-related deaths.
The new cases include 455 children and teens ages 18 and younger, KDPH reports. The report comes as the Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will take up the issue next week.
MORE DETAILS: FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Nov. 2 to discuss whether to recommend the vaccine for children. Then, it will be up to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to make the final decision.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 743,156 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,766 deaths.
As of Friday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 5.08%. The state's overall COVID-19 incidence rate is just shy of the red zone, with 24.01 average daily cases per 100,000 people based on data from the past seven days.
Currently, KDPH reports that 864 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 273 in intensive care units and 144 on ventilators.
So far, the state reports that 2,788,884 people in Kentucky have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 booster shots in the Local 6 area.