FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,781 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Tuesday, a number the governor noted is the "lowest Tuesday" the state has had in weeks.
While the governor reported fewer new cases Tuesday, Kentucky's positivity rate remains high at 11.4%. During a briefing, Beshear said that's "cause for concern," but the governor said "it's going to take a little bit of time for us to see the data on exactly what the causes are."
On Monday, the governor said two factors that may have led to the increased rate are holiday travel and gatherings and reduced access to testing for people not exhibiting symptoms over the holidays.
Beshear again implored Kentuckians to do their part to practice social distancing, wear masks in public and follow state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus as vaccinations continue to be administered.
On Monday, Beshear announced changes aiming to speed up the vaccine administration process, including the goal for vaccine partners to give 90% of all vaccine doses they receive within seven days of their arrival.
Tuesday, the governor said the total number of vaccine doses administered across the state has grown to 66,582, up from the total of 60,414 reported Monday.
Beshear said 1,760 are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 430 people in intensive care units and 215 on ventilators.
The governor also reported 23 newly reported virus-related deaths Tuesday.
To date, Kentucky has had 280,836 total COVID-19 cases, including 2,772 deaths.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's daily COVID-19 report. The six-page document includes more demographic, regional and by-county data from across the state.