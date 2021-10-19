FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, as well as 29 virus-related deaths.
The new cases reported Tuesday include 423 children and teens age 18 and younger.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results declined to 7.17% Tuesday, down slightly from 7.36% on Monday.
The state's overall incidence rate remains high, with 30.25 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days. No counties are reporting low incidence rate. As of Tuesday, four counties are in the yellow zone for moderate incidence rates. The rest of the counties in the state are either in the red zone for high incidence rates or the orange zone for substantial incidence rates.
Currently, 1,202 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 355 in intensive care units and 226 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 728,860 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,425 deaths.
Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.
