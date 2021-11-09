FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and again reported an increase in the state's test positivity rate.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results was 5.7% Tuesday, up from 5.44% on Monday.
The new cases included 514 children and teens ages 18 and younger. KDPH also reported 43 new deaths Tuesday. Gov. Andy Beshear says an 11-year-old child is among the lives lost.
Currently, 669 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 171 in intensive care units and 111 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 755,121 known COVID-19 cases, including 10,062 deaths.