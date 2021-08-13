FRANKFORT, KY — As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the 10th highest day of new cases in the state since the pandemic began.
"This is a tough Friday. We are reported 4,009 new cases of COVID-19. We were reporting 200 cases a day just 33 days ago. We have over 1,400 Kentuckians hospitalized because of COVID, and hospitals are filling up or are entirely full all across the commonwealth. We have nearly 400 Kentuckians in an ICU fighting for their life, and we've had 12 additional Kentuckians die from this virus, including a 31 year old from Warren County and a 37 year old from Henderson," Beshear said in a video message posted to social media.
Doctors from northeast Kentucky shared the grim situation they're hospitals are in during the governor's Team Kentucky update on Thursday, with COVID-19 units and intensive care units filling up — largely with unvaccinated individuals — amid the rampant spread of the delta variant.
Doctors in west Kentucky shared similar stories in a virtual meeting Thursday. Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital are both limiting visitors because of the high number of COVID-19 cases they're seeing in their emergency departments. Baptist's chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Housman, said the hospital has to "aggressively manage" its elective surgery schedule, and "resources are becoming quite stretched thin.
Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Medicine's Allison Rains said doctors are seeing more children and young people with COVID-19. "With the first round of COVID, we didn't see a lot of children that were getting the illness or getting diagnosed, but this round there are tons of children," said Rains. "We are also seeing a lot of young people who are very sick."
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 929 of Friday's cases are teens and children age 18 and younger.
KDPH says 1,424 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 391 in intensive care units and 185 on ventilators.
The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb, coming in at 11.83% Friday. Additionally, nearly all counties are dealing with high or substantial rates of transmission.
"I don't know how else to put this. This is getting your friends, your family members, your neighbors sick. Some of them aren't going to make it. I need you to do your part. Please care about each other more than you care about political arguments," Beshear said in Friday's video. "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. The lives of those around you depend on it. We've gotta' prove that we care more about one another than we care about things we see on cable news. Do the right thing."
According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, only 54% of Kentucky's population has gotten vaccinated against the potentially deadly novel coronavirus so far. Looking just at Kentuckians age 18 and up, the vaccination rate is 65%.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you? Visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide or visit vaccines.gov.