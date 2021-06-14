FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 129 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as five additional virus-related deaths.
That's according to the Kentucky Department for public health, which also reported a statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate of 2.08% on Monday. The overall incidence rate is 4.86 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Eighteen of Monday's cases are 18 years old or younger.
KDPH says 223 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 65 on intensive care units and 35 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 462,432 COVID-19 cases, including 7,163 deaths.
As of Sunday, 2,114,258 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is less than 50% of the state's total population. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's estimated that 70% to 85% of the population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The more people are vaccinated, the harder it is for the virus to spread and the more people are protected.
To encourage more people to get vaccinated, Kentucky is holding a "Shot at a Million" drawing. Those who enter after getting vaccinated have a chance to win $1 million or one of 15 scholarships.
MORE DETAILS: Kentucky launches 'Shot at a Million' vaccine incentive drawing
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. You can also search for vaccines near you at vaccines.gov.