FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 53 new virus-related deaths.
The new cases include 729 children and teens age 18 and younger, KDPH reports. In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths reported Thursday include people as young as 42.
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced 2,490 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths, with Kentuckians as young as 42 years old. The Governor urged individuals to do the right thing by getting vaccinated and masking up indoors. pic.twitter.com/kOfOd4HAFk— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 30, 2021
During his weekly Team Kentucky news briefing earlier Thursday, Beshear said COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased recently. This, after a lengthy surge in cases strained hospitals and led to a sharp increase in deaths.
In Thursday's COVID-19 report, KDPH says 1,976 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 566 in intensive care units and 381 on ventilators.
KDPH reports that 67.5% of inpatient hospital beds are full, as are 80.3% of ICU beds.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 10.08%. However, most counties remain in the COVID-19 red zone, meaning those communities are still seeing high incidence rates. The few states that are not in the red zone as of Thursday — Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Lyon, Todd, Montgomery, Menifee and Elliott — are in the orange zone, meaning those communities are facing substantial incidence rates.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 691,363 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,770 deaths.
To date 2,696,296 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.