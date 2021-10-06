FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,696 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday, as well as 51 additional lives lost to the illness.
KDPH said 660 of the cases reported Wednesday are children and teens age 18 and younger. In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the 51 deaths included Kentuckians as young as 39 years old.
The Governor thanked the 2,722,821 vaccinated Kentuckians for doing the right thing and urged them to encourage others to roll up their sleeve. 2/2— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 6, 2021
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 9.11%, down slightly from Tuesday's rate of 9.13%.
Overall, the state's incidence rate remains well within the COVID-19 red zone — meaning communities across the state are seeing high numbers of cases — with 46.73 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days. In the Local 6 area, most counties are in the red zone. Ballard, Hickman and Livingston counties are in the orange zone, which means they are experiencing substantial case numbers. Carlisle and Crittenden counties are in the yellow zone, meaning they are experiencing moderate case numbers. Currently, no counties are in the green zone, which means no counties are seeing low case numbers.
Currently, 1,634 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 476 in intensive care units and 314 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 705,626 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,972 deaths.
So far, 2,722,821 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
