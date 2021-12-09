FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Thursday, including 711 children and teens ages 18 and younger.
KDPH also reported 61 additional virus-related deaths Thursday. In a tweet, Gov. Andy Beshear said the lives lost included one person who was just 31 years old.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 8.99% — marking the first day the positivity rate has been under 9% since Dec. 1.
Currently, 1,167 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 314 in intensive care units and 185 on ventilators.
Beshear is declaring an emergency over the state's nursing shortage, the governor announced during his Team Kentucky on Thursday. Beshear said the state is currently 12% to 20% short of the nursing volume it needs, and the state is expected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024.
"Given this set of facts today, I'm going to sign an executive order declaring Kentucky's nursing shortage in the midst of a deadly global pandemic an emergency," Beshear said. "Throughout this order we'll address some of the barriers to allowing Kentucky nursing schools to enroll more students."
The order will require the Kentucky Board of Nursing to approve requests for enrollment increases for schools that have enough resources to handle more students. "This will help get more educated, trained nurses into health care facilities to help our students," Beshear said.
The order also requires schools to report student vacancies to the board each month so the board can list those vacancies on its website. "That's going to let people know where there are spots open," Beshear explained. Nursing schools that are at full capacity will also be required to give qualified applicants referrals to schools that have vacancies. In the next month, nursing schools having trouble meeting full capacity because of faculty needs will send a list outlining those needs to the Board of Nursing, the governor's office and the Council on Postsecondary Education.
"Also, under this order, existing schools that want to open new campuses can do so more quickly again as long as they have sufficient resources," Beshear said. "Under this order, a new campus will be considered an enrollment increase to an existing program, which offers significant savings of time and money."
Additionally, the order allows nurses licensed in other states to come to Kentucky to work during the emergency.
To further address the issue, Beshear said the order creates a new advisory committee that will propose additional solutions to the nursing shortage. Beshear said the committee, called the Team Kentucky Nursing Advisory Committee, will be made up of people experienced in education, health care and nursing.
"These proposals will come directly to my desk for consideration," Beshear said. "With this executive order — combined with my recommendation that all of our nurses that have been working in this pandemic for the last, for the two years that we'll experience of this pandemic will be qualified and included in our hero pay — you can also expect my next budget will have a loan forgiveness and/or scholarship program for nurses that agree to stay in Kentucky for a certain period of time and working to address faculty loan forgiveness to make sure that we can have full enrollment at each of our schools."