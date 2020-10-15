FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday, and 20 new virus-related deaths.
"This again makes it one of our highest days," Beshear said, reporting "back-to-back days over 1,000." The governor on Wednesday reported a new record one-day high with 1,346 cases.
Thursday's report also included an increased positivity rate for COVID-19 cases at 4.94%, up from Wednesday's rate of 4.72%.
"It's up to us to stop these increases in cases, increases in positivity. We continue to see increases in hospitalization," Beshear said.
The governor said 738 people are hospitalized with the virus Thursday, up from 711 on Wednesday. On Thursday, 192 Kentuckians are in intensive care units, up from 185 the day before. While the number of people on ventilators decreased — from 113 Wednesday to 92 Thursday — Beshear said that doesn't always happen for a positive reason.
"Please pray for these families, and know that this virus is everywhere. It’s hitting western Kentucky especially hard right now," Beshear said. "In our new cases by counties, there are 11 western Kentucky counties with double digit cases." Some of those counties include Hopkins and McCracken, which Beshear said each had 27 new cases reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health Thursday. Calloway County had 20, and Marshall had 12.
Regarding the deaths reported Thursday, Beshear said nine of the 20 individuals were from western Kentucky. The deaths included one person from Christian County, four from Daviess, three from Henderson, one from Webster, one person from Bracken, two people from Greenup, three from Jefferson, one from Knott, one from Pulaski, one from Scott and two from Webster.
"I can’t tell you how painful it is to read 20 entries," Beshear said. "Were gonna’ have a lot more days like this if we don’t do better about wearing masks, about social distancing and about following the rules."
To date, Kentucky has had 84,195 COVID-19 cases, including 1,296 deaths.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's full COVID-19 daily summary for Oct. 15.