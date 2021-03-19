FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky officials reported 25 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the state's COVID-19 report on Friday, as well as 166 deaths from the state's audit.
On Thursday, 417 deaths were reported through that audit — which is looking into death certificates that list COVID-19 as a cause but had not yet been added to the state's record of lives lost in the pandemic.
The deaths reported Friday bring the total number of known lives lost to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 5,695.
Announcing the deaths in a news release Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear also reported 731 new cases of the illness, and said the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate now stands at 3.4%.
Beshear said 463 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 101 in intensive care units and 60 on ventilators.
This week, Kentucky surpassed 1 million vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.
"Our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Beshear said in a statement Friday. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
